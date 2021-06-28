Advertisement

Community raises money for Fla. officer who was shot in the head

By WKMG staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WKMG) – People in Daytona Beach are raising money for a police officer who was shot in the head last week.

So far, they’ve brought in more than $280,000 through a GoFundMe page, and they’re not stopping there.

The prayers and passionate words of support continue pouring in for Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor.

Many came together Sunday and signed a large banner. Others rallied at a lemonade stand for the latest fundraiser aimed at supporting Raynor and his family.

“You’re in our thoughts and prayers, and we got your back,” said Bill Kaber, who supported a fundraiser.

Police and federal authorities captured the alleged shooter, 29-year-old Othal Wallace, early Saturday after a manhunt that lasted more than 50 hours.

Authorities said he was found with guns and ammunition inside a treehouse in DeKalb County, Georgia, outside of Atlanta – at a property that police said had ties to the NFAC organization, a Black nationalist paramilitary group.

Police said Raynor was shot Wednesday evening after he encountered Wallace as he was investigating a suspicious vehicle.

As the growing support continues for the injured officer, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said he’s showing signs of improvement.

Young said Raynor has recovered enough to endure more testing at the hospital.

Raynor, though, still has a long road ahead of him.

Copyright 2021 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after getting pulled from the water in Door County
How much rain did you receive from June 26-27?
Fire crews outside the Chicago Street Pub in Ledgeview.
Fire chief: Chicago Street Pub fire cause officially “undetermined,” relief fund set up
Fire in machine causes $50,000 worth of damages at Georgia Pacific
CEO, President of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce asks Evers to end unemployment benefits

Latest News

Joseph Olvera being taken into custody by Green Bay Police on April 5.
Green Bay man pleads not guilty in road rage stabbing
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq
Video of a U.S. F-16CM airstrike in Qasabat, Syria.
US airstrikes on Iraq-Syria border
Leo Soto, who created this memorial with grocery stores donating flowers and candles, pauses in...
Remembering the 10 dead and 151 missing in Florida collapse
Low mortgage rates helped stoke home-buying interest. But on the supply side, the number of...
Metros where homes are selling the fastest