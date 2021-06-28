Advertisement

Car hits Appleton bank; driver arrested for 3rd OWI

An SUV hit a bank building after crashing through a roundabout and losing a tire. The driver was arrested for OWI.(Appleton Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A car lost its tire in a roundabout then crashed into a bank in Appleton early Monday morning. The driver, a 25-year-old from Kimberly, was arrested on suspicion of their 3rd OWI offense.

At 6:40 A.M., Appleton police were responding to reports of a vehicle swerving all over the road on Highway 441. It reported struck the wall going from 441 to southbound I-41 before the driver got off the highway and headed south on Richmond Street.

The SUV drove into the roundabout at Richmond St. and Northland Ave., hitting a pole and ripping a tire off the SUV. The SUV then hit an Associated Bank building at 2701 N. Richmond.

The driver was checked out at a local hospital then taken into custody on a felony probation warrant. Police are recommending charges of Operating While Intoxicated-3rd Offense, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

