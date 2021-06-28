3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Clean water from the air

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another piece of technology from 1977′s “Star Wars” is becoming a reality, only this technology carries the promise of transforming more lives than a prototype lightsaber.

Brad Spakowitz shows us a real-life moisture vaporator -- those devices on Luke Skywalker’s farm on Tattooine which provide a clean water supply from seemingly dry air.

It works like a dehumidifier in your home, only on a much larger scale and without using any power. The company behind this invention says it can be scaled up, potentially helping parts of the globe where clean water is scarce.

Check it out in 3 Brilliant Minutes.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.