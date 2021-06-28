Advertisement

1 dead, 13 wounded in two shootings in Chicago

Two separate shootings have left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in Chicago.
Two separate shootings have left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in Chicago.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Two separate shootings have left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in Chicago.

News outlets report a woman died, and four men and a teenager were wounded when an SUV drove by and shots were fired in the South Shore area just before 9 p.m.

A separate shooting about two hours later in the Marquette Park area wounded eight people.

A vehicle collision was also reported nearby and fire officials say two people were injured in that crash.

It was not immediately clear how the shooting and the crash may be related.

No suspects or arrests were immediately announced in either shooting.

