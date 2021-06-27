Advertisement

Young Hawks try to regroup at home in Game 3 against Bucks

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young tries to drive past Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton during the...
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young tries to drive past Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Hawks are following a familiar playoff script in their Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Hawks won their opener at Milwaukee before losing Game 2.

RELATED: Young scores 48 points, Hawks beat bucks 116-113 in Game 1

RELATED: Bucks blitz Hawks to even Eastern Conference Finals with 34-pt win

They followed the same path in winning their first two playoff series against the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Thanks to Friday night’s 125-91 win in Game 2, the Bucks take momentum into Sunday night’s Game 3 in Atlanta.

The staggering 125-91 loss was a reminder that the Hawks are starting three players - Trae Young, John Collins and Kevin Huerter - who are in their first postseason.

They will need to regroup against a Milwaukee team playing in its second conference finals in three years and was widely expected to contend for a title this season.

Robot removed from water main, conservation request lifted
Consumer Alert: Yearbook, graduation apparel supplier part of data breach,