Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River

Authorities recovered her body early Sunday morning.
By Bremen Keasey
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 2:57 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
VILLAGE OF WOODFORD, Wis. (WMTV) - A seven-year-old girl has died after a drowning in the Pecatonica River. Her body was recovered early Sunday morning in eastern Lafayette County.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call at 8:46 Saturday night about a young child who went missing near the bridge on County Highway M near the Village of Woodford in the Town of Wiota.

Responding officers learned the girl and two other young children had entered the Pecatonica River near the boat landing by the bridge.

Officials say this was when she was swept under the water by the current. The children were unable to reach her as she slipped under the water.

Several agencies began a search for the girl along with many area neighbors who had learned of the missing child.

At about 2 a.m. Sunday morning, her body was located and recovered by the Southwest Wisconsin Regional Technical Rescue Team.

The Lafayette Sheriff’s Office said the incident is still under investigation.

