RAIN EARLY THEN MOSTLY CLOUDY....MORE RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK

Much needed rain fell across northeastern Wisconsin throughout Saturday, and some showers even continued into this morning. The rain should be done by late morning with just a small chance of t’showers mostly in the far north later this afternoon. Skies will stay mostly cloudy even after the rain ends which will keep temperatures in the mid 70s for most today.

Overnight, there could be some areas of patchy fog once again. We’ll see partly cloudy skies overnight and into Monday morning with a low near 60 degrees. A southerly wind overnight will set us up for a warmer start to the week.

South winds on Monday should lead to warmer temperatures and a slight bump in humidity. Highs should be back to around 80 degrees... which is normal for late June. Spotty afternoon storms could develop, but the first half of the day will be dry.

There will be a higher chance for more widespread rainfall on Tuesday. It will feel muggier with highs still holding around 80 degrees. Another round of scattered storms could arrive late Wednesday into Thursday morning along a cold front. Once that front passes, a north breeze picks up Thursday bringing some drier air back into Northeast Wisconsin. The humidity will drop, and highs will be back into the mid 70s Friday with mostly sunny skies.

WINDS & WAVES:

AREAS OF FOG

SUNDAY: N/NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Morning showers, then mostly cloudy. Slightly humid. A stray afternoon shower? HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and areas of fog. LOW: 60

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Scattered PM showers and storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and feeling muggier. Storms likely. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Morning storms linger, then decreasing clouds. Breezy and turning less humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Pleasant and mostly sunny. Seasonable. HIGH: 80

