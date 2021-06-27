Owners of Chicago Street Pub to rebuild at same location, relief fund set up
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - The owners of the Chicago Street Pub are now speaking after a fire devastated the business, as well as a connected church, Friday night.
The DeCleene family says they are devastated by the loss, but are thankful everyone inside made it out safely.
Family members tell Action 2 News they plan to rebuild at the same location.
In the meantime, they are concerned for the 25 employees who are now out of work.
A GoFundMe page has been set up in support for those families.
