Advertisement

Owners of Chicago Street Pub to rebuild at same location, relief fund set up

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - The owners of the Chicago Street Pub are now speaking after a fire devastated the business, as well as a connected church, Friday night.

The DeCleene family says they are devastated by the loss, but are thankful everyone inside made it out safely.

Family members tell Action 2 News they plan to rebuild at the same location.

In the meantime, they are concerned for the 25 employees who are now out of work.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in support for those families.

If you’d like to donate, CLICK HERE.

RELATED: Neighbor church opens doors to New Hope United Methodist following Friday night fire

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damaged a building shared by New Hope United Methodist Church and Chicago Street Pub in De...
GoFundMe set up after fire devastates Chicago Street Pub, church in Ledgeview
Fire in machine causes $50,000 worth of damages at Georgia Pacific
I-41 southbound reopens after serious crash in Winnebago County. June 25, 2021
Neenah woman killed in crash on I-41
A robot, called a pipediver, somehow got stuck in a valve inside a major pipeline supplying...
Residents asked to conserve water while crews rescue robot stuck inside Green Bay’s water pipeline
Man dies after getting pulled from the water in Door County

Latest News

Owners of Chicago Street Pub to rebuild at same location, relief fund set up
Owners of Chicago Street Pub to rebuild at same location, relief fund set up
Neighbor church opens doors to New Hope United Methodist following fire
Neighbor church opens doors to New Hope United Methodist following Friday night fire
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer throws during the first inning of a baseball game...
Brewers beat Rockies 5-0 to complete sweep, win 5th straight
Bethany United Methodist Church opened their space the New Hope United Methodist Church for...
Neighbor church opens doors to New Hope United Methodist following Friday night fire