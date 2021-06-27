Owners of Chicago Street Pub to rebuild at same location, relief fund set up

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - The owners of the Chicago Street Pub are now speaking after a fire devastated the business, as well as a connected church, Friday night.

The DeCleene family says they are devastated by the loss, but are thankful everyone inside made it out safely.

Family members tell Action 2 News they plan to rebuild at the same location.

In the meantime, they are concerned for the 25 employees who are now out of work.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in support for those families.

If you’d like to donate, CLICK HERE.

