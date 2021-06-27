Advertisement

Oshkosh West’s Blaskowski wins 3 events at WIAA Division 1 State Track meet

Area athletes won 5 events on Saturday
Oshkosh West's Blaskowski wins 3 events at state
Oshkosh West's Blaskowski wins 3 events at state(WBAY)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh West senior Sam Blaskowski stole the show, winning 3 events at the WIAA Division 1 State Track & Field meet on Saturday.

Blaskowski won the 100 meter dash in 10.83, won the 200 in 22.22, and won the long jump with a leap of 23 feet, 5.75 inches.

Ashwaubenon’s Luke Schroeder won the 300 hurdles, an event his father (former Packers WR Bill Schroeder) excelled at as well.

Kaukauna distance runner Anna Fauske used a strong last lap to run away with the girls’ 1600 meter crown in 4:56.

WATCH: Freedom girls win WIAA State Track Championship