Neighbor church opens doors to New Hope United Methodist following Friday night fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bethany United Methodist Church opened their space the New Hope United Methodist Church for their Sunday service following a Friday night fire that burned New Hope’s building to the ground.

RELATED: GoFundMe set up after fire devastates Chicago Street Pub, church in Ledgeview

About 20 New Hope members joined the church for the service at the temporary location. Bethany United cleared the space for the organization between scheduled masses.

New Hope said since the fire, they have received an abundance of support from many in the area. For Katy Gertz with New Hope, the support has been a guiding light through this difficult time.

“It’s been a very emotional weekend but we’ve been seeing so much hope from our community and I think that emotions that we are feeling now more than anything else is hope,” Gertz said.

Bethany United Method Church has agreed to lend New Hope their space for as long as they need it.

They have also put out a donation box for New Hope for members to donate to.

To make a donation to the church on their website, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.