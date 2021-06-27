MORE RAIN EXPECTED THIS WEEK

Given the recent heavy rainfall over the last few days, areas of fog will develop tonight. That fog could be locally dense in spots through Monday morning. Skies should be mostly cloudy otherwise with lows dipping into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

South winds on Monday should lead to a slight warm-up and a little bump in humidity. Highs should be into the upper 70s with a dew point in the mid 60s as opposed to the lower 60s we experienced Sunday. Spotty storms should develop by the afternoon, and some could be on the stronger side. Best chances will be west and north of the Fox Cities.

There will be a higher chance for more widespread rain and storms on Tuesday. It will feel muggier with highs around 80 degrees. Another round of scattered storms could develop Wednesday with more storms arriving Thursday morning along a cold front. Once that front passes, a north breeze picks up bringing some drier air into Northeast Wisconsin.

The humidity will drop late, and highs will be back into the mid 70s Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Skies should continue to clear that night allowing lows to fall into the middle 50s. The Independence Day weekend looks dry and seasonable with highs near 80 on Saturday and into the mid 80s on the Fourth itself. It looks like there will be another chance for rain late Sunday... but, perhaps it holds off until Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

AREAS OF FOG

MONDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TUESDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Areas of fog develop, otherwise mostly cloudy. LOW: 60

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly warmer. Scattered PM showers and storms... especially north and west. HIGH: 77 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Feeling muggier with cloudy skies. Rain and storms likely. HIGH: 79 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Scattered storms. Turning breezy with the humidity dropping late. HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Pleasant and mostly sunny. Seasonable. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. Storm chance at NIGHT? HIGH: 84

