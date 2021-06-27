How much rain did you receive from June 26-27?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Although the weekend was a rainy one, much of Northeast Wisconsin received much-needed rainfall during the past two days, with some areas receiving about four inches of rain.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Green Bay, as of 9:19 a.m. Sunday, Howard had received the most rain within a 24 hour period, with 4.05 inches.
Other areas in the northern part of the region, such as Florence County, received a trace of precipitation.
The largest totals were recorded in Brown, Calumet, Door, Marathon, Outagamie, Portage, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood Counties.
Officials with the NWS say the following observations were collected from a variety of sources, and had varying equipment and exposures.
Communities are listed by county, and then by rainfall amount. If more than one rainfall amount was reported for a community, the highest amount is used in the list below:
BROWN:
- Howard - 4.05 inches
- Suamico - 3.35 inches
- Green Bay - 3.11 inches
- De Pere - 2.77 inches
- Wrightstown 2.58 inches
- Green Bay Airport - 2.10 inches
- Denmark - 1.55 inches
CALUMET:
- Darboy - 3.04 inches
- Forest junction - 2.72 inches
- Menasha - 2.22 inches
- Hilbert - 1.24 inches
- Brillion - 0.80 inches
DOOR:
- Brussels - 2.95 inches
- Carlsville - 1.90 inches
- Bailey’s Harbor - 1.66 inches
- Fish Creek - 1.34 inches
- Sister Bay - 1.27 inches
- Fish Creek - Juddville - 1.20 inches
- Ellison bay - 1.20 inches
- Washington Island - 1.15 inches
FLORENCE:
- Spread Eagle - Trace of an inch
FOREST:
- Wabeno - 0.47 inches
- Crandon - 0.41 inches
- Argonne - 0.09 inches
KEWAUNEE:
- Casco - 1.95 inches
- Luxemburg - 1.93 inches
- Kewaunee - 1.89 inches
LANGLADE:
- Summit Lake - 0.86 inches
- Antigo - 0.83 inches
LINCOLN:
- Merrill - 1.19 inches
- Tomahawk - 0.14 inches
MANITOWOC:
- Whitelaw - 1.06 inches
- Reedsville - 0.93 inches
- Manitowoc - 0.92 inches
- Two Creeks - 0.77 inches
- Two Rivers - 0.58 inches
- Manitowoc - 0.40 inches
- Shoto - 0.40 inches
- Two Rivers - 0.36 inches
- St. Nazianz - 0.24 inches
MARATHON:
- Dancy - 1.75 inches
- Athens - 1.73 inches
- Stratford - 1.66 inches
- Moon - 1.56 inches
- Mosinee - 1.49 inches
- Knowlton - 1.48 inches
- Evergreen - 1.40 inches
- Wausau - 1.28 inches
MARINETTE:
- Peshtigo - 1.11 inches
- Athelstane - 0.54 inches
- Amberg - 0.49 inches
- Wausaukee- 0.47 inches
- Athelstane - 0.41 inches
MENOMINEE:
- Keshena - 1.26 inches
OCONTO:
- Pulaski - 2.75 inches
- Oconto Airport - 1.35 inches
- Suring - 1.29 inches
- Breed - 1.10 inches
- Mountain - 1.07 inches
- Townsend - 0.40 inches
- Lakewood - 0.31 inches
ONEIDA:
- Hazelhurst - 0.20 inches
- Bradley - 0.15 inches
- Rhinelander - 0.14 inches
- Tomahawk - 0.12 inches
- Mc Naughton - 0.12 inches
- Arbor Vitae - Woodruff - 0.03 inches
- Minocqua - 0.01 inches
OUTAGAMIE:
- Seymour - 3.30 inches
- Kaukauna - 3.24 inches
- Shiocton - 3.10 inches
- New London - 2.85 inches
- Kaukauna - 2.84 inches
- Black Creek - 2.76 inches
- Grand Chute - 2.62 inches
- Appleton - 2.56 inches
- Mackville - 2.53 inches
PORTAGE:
- Plover - 3.00 inches
- Rudolph - 2.91 inches
- Plover - 2.90 inches
- Rosholt - 2.68 inches
- Stevens Point Airport - 2.59 inches
- Almond - 2.19 inches
SHAWANO:
- Pulaski - 2.03 inches
- Pella - 2.02 inches
- Shawano - 2.00 inches
- Cecil - 1.04 inches
VILAS:
- Eagle River - 0.05 inches
- St. Germain - 0.05 inches
- Arbor Vitae - Johnson Lake- 0.02 inches
- Phelps - 0.01 inches
- Boulder Junction - 0.01 inches
WAUPACA:
- Waupaca - 2.83 inches
- Ogdensburg - 2.55 inches
- New London - 2.20 inches
- Clintonville Airport - 1.39 inches
WAUSHARA:
- Wild Rose - 3.36 inches
- Wautoma - 2.29 inches
- Berlin - 2.10 inches
WINNEBAGO:
- Zittau - 3.02 inches
- Winnecone - 2.87 inches
- Oshkosh - 2.83 inches
- Neenah - 2.70 inches
- Menasha - 2.33 inches
- Omro - 2.14 inches
- Winnebago - 1.90 inches
WOOD:
- Wisconsin Rapids - 3.37 inches
- Kellner - 3.16 inches
- Rudolph - 2.96 inches
- Vesper - 2.92 inches
- New Rome - 2.70 inches
- Marshfield Airport - 1.17 inches
Follow the link in the tweet below for an even more in-depth look at rain totals in our region.
The weekend rainfall is in addition to precipitation which fell last weekend on Sunday into Monday, as well as storms which rolled through the area Thursday.
RELATED: How much rain did you get June 20 - 21?
Much of the region is still listed in a moderate drought or having abnormally dry conditions, with some parts of the state seeing severe or extreme drought conditions.
