How much rain did you receive from June 26-27?

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Although the weekend was a rainy one, much of Northeast Wisconsin received much-needed rainfall during the past two days, with some areas receiving about four inches of rain.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Green Bay, as of 9:19 a.m. Sunday, Howard had received the most rain within a 24 hour period, with 4.05 inches.

Other areas in the northern part of the region, such as Florence County, received a trace of precipitation.

The largest totals were recorded in Brown, Calumet, Door, Marathon, Outagamie, Portage, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood Counties.

Officials with the NWS say the following observations were collected from a variety of sources, and had varying equipment and exposures.

Communities are listed by county, and then by rainfall amount. If more than one rainfall amount was reported for a community, the highest amount is used in the list below:

BROWN:

  • Howard - 4.05 inches
  • Suamico - 3.35 inches
  • Green Bay - 3.11 inches
  • De Pere - 2.77 inches
  • Wrightstown 2.58 inches
  • Green Bay Airport - 2.10 inches
  • Denmark - 1.55 inches

CALUMET:

  • Darboy - 3.04 inches
  • Forest junction - 2.72 inches
  • Menasha - 2.22 inches
  • Hilbert - 1.24 inches
  • Brillion - 0.80 inches

DOOR:

  • Brussels - 2.95 inches
  • Carlsville - 1.90 inches
  • Bailey’s Harbor - 1.66 inches
  • Fish Creek - 1.34 inches
  • Sister Bay - 1.27 inches
  • Fish Creek - Juddville - 1.20 inches
  • Ellison bay - 1.20 inches
  • Washington Island - 1.15 inches

FLORENCE:

  • Spread Eagle - Trace of an inch

FOREST:

  • Wabeno - 0.47 inches
  • Crandon - 0.41 inches
  • Argonne - 0.09 inches

KEWAUNEE:

  • Casco - 1.95 inches
  • Luxemburg - 1.93 inches
  • Kewaunee - 1.89 inches

LANGLADE:

  • Summit Lake - 0.86 inches
  • Antigo - 0.83 inches

LINCOLN:

  • Merrill - 1.19 inches
  • Tomahawk - 0.14 inches

MANITOWOC:

  • Whitelaw - 1.06 inches
  • Reedsville - 0.93 inches
  • Manitowoc - 0.92 inches
  • Two Creeks - 0.77 inches
  • Two Rivers - 0.58 inches
  • Manitowoc - 0.40 inches
  • Shoto - 0.40 inches
  • Two Rivers - 0.36 inches
  • St. Nazianz - 0.24 inches

MARATHON:

  • Dancy - 1.75 inches
  • Athens - 1.73 inches
  • Stratford - 1.66 inches
  • Moon - 1.56 inches
  • Mosinee - 1.49 inches
  • Knowlton - 1.48 inches
  • Evergreen - 1.40 inches
  • Wausau - 1.28 inches

MARINETTE:

  • Peshtigo - 1.11 inches
  • Athelstane - 0.54 inches
  • Amberg - 0.49 inches
  • Wausaukee- 0.47 inches
  • Athelstane - 0.41 inches

MENOMINEE:

  • Keshena - 1.26 inches

OCONTO:

  • Pulaski - 2.75 inches
  • Oconto Airport - 1.35 inches
  • Suring - 1.29 inches
  • Breed - 1.10 inches
  • Mountain - 1.07 inches
  • Townsend - 0.40 inches
  • Lakewood - 0.31 inches

ONEIDA:

  • Hazelhurst - 0.20 inches
  • Bradley - 0.15 inches
  • Rhinelander - 0.14 inches
  • Tomahawk - 0.12 inches
  • Mc Naughton - 0.12 inches
  • Arbor Vitae - Woodruff - 0.03 inches
  • Minocqua - 0.01 inches

OUTAGAMIE:

  • Seymour - 3.30 inches
  • Kaukauna - 3.24 inches
  • Shiocton - 3.10 inches
  • New London - 2.85 inches
  • Kaukauna - 2.84 inches
  • Black Creek - 2.76 inches
  • Grand Chute - 2.62 inches
  • Appleton - 2.56 inches
  • Mackville - 2.53 inches

PORTAGE:

  • Plover - 3.00 inches
  • Rudolph - 2.91 inches
  • Plover - 2.90 inches
  • Rosholt - 2.68 inches
  • Stevens Point Airport - 2.59 inches
  • Almond - 2.19 inches

SHAWANO:

  • Pulaski - 2.03 inches
  • Pella - 2.02 inches
  • Shawano - 2.00 inches
  • Cecil - 1.04 inches

VILAS:

  • Eagle River - 0.05 inches
  • St. Germain - 0.05 inches
  • Arbor Vitae - Johnson Lake- 0.02 inches
  • Phelps - 0.01 inches
  • Boulder Junction - 0.01 inches

WAUPACA:

  • Waupaca - 2.83 inches
  • Ogdensburg - 2.55 inches
  • New London - 2.20 inches
  • Clintonville Airport - 1.39 inches

WAUSHARA:

  • Wild Rose - 3.36 inches
  • Wautoma - 2.29 inches
  • Berlin - 2.10 inches

WINNEBAGO:

  • Zittau - 3.02 inches
  • Winnecone - 2.87 inches
  • Oshkosh - 2.83 inches
  • Neenah - 2.70 inches
  • Menasha - 2.33 inches
  • Omro - 2.14 inches
  • Winnebago - 1.90 inches

WOOD:

  • Wisconsin Rapids - 3.37 inches
  • Kellner - 3.16 inches
  • Rudolph - 2.96 inches
  • Vesper - 2.92 inches
  • New Rome - 2.70 inches
  • Marshfield Airport - 1.17 inches

Follow the link in the tweet below for an even more in-depth look at rain totals in our region.

The weekend rainfall is in addition to precipitation which fell last weekend on Sunday into Monday, as well as storms which rolled through the area Thursday.

RELATED: How much rain did you get June 20 - 21?

Much of the region is still listed in a moderate drought or having abnormally dry conditions, with some parts of the state seeing severe or extreme drought conditions.

CLICK HERE for the First Alert Forecast.

You can also download the FREE First Alert Weather app. It includes Pinpoint Doppler Radar, severe weather alerts and hourly forecast.

Check out the viewer submitted photos and videos of the rainy weather below.

