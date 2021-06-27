How much rain did you receive from June 26-27?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Although the weekend was a rainy one, much of Northeast Wisconsin received much-needed rainfall during the past two days, with some areas receiving about four inches of rain.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Green Bay, as of 9:19 a.m. Sunday, Howard had received the most rain within a 24 hour period, with 4.05 inches.

Other areas in the northern part of the region, such as Florence County, received a trace of precipitation.

The largest totals were recorded in Brown, Calumet, Door, Marathon, Outagamie, Portage, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood Counties.

Officials with the NWS say the following observations were collected from a variety of sources, and had varying equipment and exposures.

Communities are listed by county, and then by rainfall amount. If more than one rainfall amount was reported for a community, the highest amount is used in the list below:

BROWN:

Howard - 4.05 inches

Suamico - 3.35 inches

Green Bay - 3.11 inches

De Pere - 2.77 inches

Wrightstown 2.58 inches

Green Bay Airport - 2.10 inches

Denmark - 1.55 inches

CALUMET:

Darboy - 3.04 inches

Forest junction - 2.72 inches

Menasha - 2.22 inches

Hilbert - 1.24 inches

Brillion - 0.80 inches

DOOR:

Brussels - 2.95 inches

Carlsville - 1.90 inches

Bailey’s Harbor - 1.66 inches

Fish Creek - 1.34 inches

Sister Bay - 1.27 inches

Fish Creek - Juddville - 1.20 inches

Ellison bay - 1.20 inches

Washington Island - 1.15 inches

FLORENCE:

Spread Eagle - Trace of an inch

FOREST:

Wabeno - 0.47 inches

Crandon - 0.41 inches

Argonne - 0.09 inches

KEWAUNEE:

Casco - 1.95 inches

Luxemburg - 1.93 inches

Kewaunee - 1.89 inches

LANGLADE:

Summit Lake - 0.86 inches

Antigo - 0.83 inches

LINCOLN:

Merrill - 1.19 inches

Tomahawk - 0.14 inches

MANITOWOC:

Whitelaw - 1.06 inches

Reedsville - 0.93 inches

Manitowoc - 0.92 inches

Two Creeks - 0.77 inches

Two Rivers - 0.58 inches

Manitowoc - 0.40 inches

Shoto - 0.40 inches

Two Rivers - 0.36 inches

St. Nazianz - 0.24 inches

MARATHON:

Dancy - 1.75 inches

Athens - 1.73 inches

Stratford - 1.66 inches

Moon - 1.56 inches

Mosinee - 1.49 inches

Knowlton - 1.48 inches

Evergreen - 1.40 inches

Wausau - 1.28 inches

MARINETTE:

Peshtigo - 1.11 inches

Athelstane - 0.54 inches

Amberg - 0.49 inches

Wausaukee- 0.47 inches

Athelstane - 0.41 inches

MENOMINEE:

Keshena - 1.26 inches

OCONTO:

Pulaski - 2.75 inches

Oconto Airport - 1.35 inches

Suring - 1.29 inches

Breed - 1.10 inches

Mountain - 1.07 inches

Townsend - 0.40 inches

Lakewood - 0.31 inches

ONEIDA:

Hazelhurst - 0.20 inches

Bradley - 0.15 inches

Rhinelander - 0.14 inches

Tomahawk - 0.12 inches

Mc Naughton - 0.12 inches

Arbor Vitae - Woodruff - 0.03 inches

Minocqua - 0.01 inches

OUTAGAMIE:

Seymour - 3.30 inches

Kaukauna - 3.24 inches

Shiocton - 3.10 inches

New London - 2.85 inches

Kaukauna - 2.84 inches

Black Creek - 2.76 inches

Grand Chute - 2.62 inches

Appleton - 2.56 inches

Mackville - 2.53 inches

PORTAGE:

Plover - 3.00 inches

Rudolph - 2.91 inches

Plover - 2.90 inches

Rosholt - 2.68 inches

Stevens Point Airport - 2.59 inches

Almond - 2.19 inches

SHAWANO:

Pulaski - 2.03 inches

Pella - 2.02 inches

Shawano - 2.00 inches

Cecil - 1.04 inches

VILAS:

Eagle River - 0.05 inches

St. Germain - 0.05 inches

Arbor Vitae - Johnson Lake- 0.02 inches

Phelps - 0.01 inches

Boulder Junction - 0.01 inches

WAUPACA:

Waupaca - 2.83 inches

Ogdensburg - 2.55 inches

New London - 2.20 inches

Clintonville Airport - 1.39 inches

WAUSHARA:

Wild Rose - 3.36 inches

Wautoma - 2.29 inches

Berlin - 2.10 inches

WINNEBAGO:

Zittau - 3.02 inches

Winnecone - 2.87 inches

Oshkosh - 2.83 inches

Neenah - 2.70 inches

Menasha - 2.33 inches

Omro - 2.14 inches

Winnebago - 1.90 inches

WOOD:

Wisconsin Rapids - 3.37 inches

Kellner - 3.16 inches

Rudolph - 2.96 inches

Vesper - 2.92 inches

New Rome - 2.70 inches

Marshfield Airport - 1.17 inches

Follow the link in the tweet below for an even more in-depth look at rain totals in our region.

Here is a more in-depth look at 24 hour precipitation reports across central and northeast Wisconsin. #wiwxhttps://t.co/BmO1SIUaYO — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) June 27, 2021

The weekend rainfall is in addition to precipitation which fell last weekend on Sunday into Monday, as well as storms which rolled through the area Thursday.

Much of the region is still listed in a moderate drought or having abnormally dry conditions, with some parts of the state seeing severe or extreme drought conditions.

