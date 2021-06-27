Greater accessibility to fruits and vegetables in Oshkosh thanks to new grant

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents of Oshkosh who participate in the SNAP/EBT Food Assistance Program will now have the opportunity to match their benefits up to $20 in market tokens at each farmers market. This greater spending flexibility comes courtesy of the City of Oshkosh Community Development Block Grant.

From June until October, those who qualify under the federal and state financial criteria can use their $20 of matched tokens to buy locally grown carrots, lettuce, or any other types of produce and meats they might typically not prioritize on a tight budget.

“The whole thing about having SNAP benefits at the market is that it not only benefits the immediate client who is using them but it also benefits our local farmers because it gives them a larger customer base, it benefits the whole community because it helps grow the market and it does a generational thing,” said Michael Cooney, Oshkosh Farmers Market board chair and SNAP program manager. “It keeps generations of people eating fruits and vegetables and locally produced foods.”

Those who qualify for the program under the federal and state financial/non-financial criteria are typically employed. This program helps keep more money in their pockets and more chips on the tables of vendors who can sell to customers they otherwise wouldn’t.

“One of the neat things that happens along the way is that my first job is that I have to fill my kids up. Then I use these benefits for the fruits the vegetables and then all the good stuff that I want to feed my family,” Cooney said. “Also, our surveys have shown that if you grow up in a family that eats fruits and vegetables or knows how to cook you continue that behavior. So we’re really doing generational change here as well.”

The website “Best Things in Wisconsin” even named the event one of the best farmers markets in the state.

“We’re ranked that by organizations we have no idea why they rank us that but we’re happy that they do,” Cooney explained. “We’re friendly we’re involved. We really put an emphasis on local foods and produce.”

During sunny summer Saturdays the farmers market can have anywhere from 50 to 140 vendors per week. With about 10,000 customers walking around.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.