Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office responds to multiple crashes on I-41 Saturday, including hit squad car

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple crashes on Interstate 41 on Saturday.

At 6:58 a.m, a southbound semi-tractor trailer lost control, entered the left lane, and hit another southbound vehicle near USH 151 and Hickory Street. The Sheriff’s Office said both vehicles ‘entered the median striking the median cables.’ No one was injured, but the crash closed the left lane of northbound traffic for about 2.5 hours. Authorities say the semi driver was cited for ‘failing to maintain control.’

At 7:01 a.m. near Hickory Street and Military Road, to avoid hitting another vehicle, a northbound vehicle swerved and lost control, crashing through the highway fence and stopping on Mercury Marine property. Authorities say the vehicle that may have caused the crash was not located. No one was injured.

At 8:14 a.m., while crews were still on scene cleaning up from a previous crash where the left lane was closed USH 151 and Hickory, a second crash occurred. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said a northbound vehicle ‘failed to move over for the lane closer’ and hit the back of a squad car. No one was injured, but it extended the lane closure. The driver was arrested for ‘operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.’

At 9:21 a.m., a driver heading north on CTH F was driving erratically before losing control and crashing into the ditch. Officials say the driver has a medical condition that may have caused the driving behavior. The driver of the vehicle was identified as a ‘missing person from Langlade County.’ The driver has since been reunited with family, no one was injured.

At 10:33 a.m. near Military Road and Johnson Street, the driver of a Northbound vehicle swerved to avoid hitting debris, lost control, and hit a concrete median barrier. Authorities said the occupants were treated at the scene by Fond du Lac Fire Paramedics before being released.

At 12:36 p.m. just north of CTH F, a northbound vehicle swerved to avoid hitting a vehicle that was trying to re-enter traffic. In doing so, the diver lost control and crashed into the northbound ditch. Authorities were able to find the vehicle that caused the crash and the operator was cited for ‘failing to yield to traffic.’ No one was injured.

