Fire in machine causes $50,000 worth of damages at Georgia Pacific

Battalion Chief Ray Fuiten said the fire started in the conveyor system when the paper products overheated.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one is injured after a fire in a machine at Georgia Pacific Saturday night.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a fire at 1919 S. Broadway Street at 4:16 p.m.

Battalion Chief Ray Fuiten said the fire started in the conveyor system when the paper products overheated.

The fire was put out by the building’s sprinkler system, but crews helped ventilate the large building.

The fire caused $50,000 worth of damage to the building.

