Advertisement

Crews retrieve stuck robot inside Green Bay’s water pipeline

Certain Brown County communities no longer have to conserve their water usage.
Photo By: Green Bay Water Utility (Certain Brown County communities no longer have to conserve...
Photo By: Green Bay Water Utility (Certain Brown County communities no longer have to conserve their water usage.)(Green Bay Water Utility)
By Aisha Morales
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Water Utility said people living in certain Brown County communities no longer have to conserve their water usage.

Action 2 News received a photo Sunday morning showing crews retrieving their pipe diver robot out of the water main overnight.

While they went in to get the stuck robot they had asked people living in Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, Hobart, Wrightstown and the Town of Scott to avoid using large amounts of water.

Green Bay Water Utility posted on its Facebook page saying: “Big sigh of relief right now as we just pulled the robot from the transmission main after midnight. We suspected this might take 24 hours, and it did. We appreciate the public’s help conserving water today. We’re happy to announce that the conservation period has ended! Thank you”

The robot is normally used to check for problems with the two main pipelines that bring water into those communities.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damaged a building shared by New Hope United Methodist Church and Chicago Street Pub in De...
Fire devastates Chicago Street Pub, church in Ledgeview
I-41 southbound reopens after serious crash in Winnebago County. June 25, 2021
Neenah woman killed in crash on I-41
A robot, called a pipediver, somehow got stuck in a valve inside a major pipeline supplying...
Residents asked to conserve water while crews rescue robot stuck inside Green Bay’s water pipeline
Fire in machine causes $50,000 worth of damages at Georgia Pacific
A power outage was reported.
Nearly all power restored in Appleton

Latest News

Avoid Leo Frigo bridge until further notice
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: AVOID the Leo Frigo until further notice because of crashes
Sheriff’s office investigating two attempted abductions in Waupaca County
The family of a woman from the Menominee Reservation is grieving after her remains are found.
Missing woman’s family seek justice and answers
Kaukauna firefighters now have a new life-saving device at their disposal. It’s called the...
Kaukauna Fire Department gets new life-saving CPR device