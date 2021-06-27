Crews retrieve stuck robot inside Green Bay’s water pipeline

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Water Utility said people living in certain Brown County communities no longer have to conserve their water usage.

Action 2 News received a photo Sunday morning showing crews retrieving their pipe diver robot out of the water main overnight.

While they went in to get the stuck robot they had asked people living in Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, Hobart, Wrightstown and the Town of Scott to avoid using large amounts of water.

Green Bay Water Utility posted on its Facebook page saying: “Big sigh of relief right now as we just pulled the robot from the transmission main after midnight. We suspected this might take 24 hours, and it did. We appreciate the public’s help conserving water today. We’re happy to announce that the conservation period has ended! Thank you”

The robot is normally used to check for problems with the two main pipelines that bring water into those communities.

