RAIN CONTINUES TONIGHT... LOWER CHANCES SUNDAY

Much needed rain fell across northeastern Wisconsin throughout Saturday, and those showers will continue into the night. You may hear some thunder, but severe weather is not likely. Rain showers will persist into Sunday morning, but should wrap up by midday. Lows tonight will range from the mid 50s north into the lower 60s around the Fox Cities.

Areas of fog could develop overnight, and skies will stay mostly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the middle 70s. Most of the afternoon will be dry, but a stray shower is possible. Northerly winds of 5-10 mph should help to knock the humidity down slightly. We’ll see partly cloudy skies overnight and into Monday with a low near 60 degrees.

A southerly wind Monday should lead to warmer temperatures and a slight bump in humidity. Highs should be back to around 80 degrees... which is normal for late June. Spotty afternoon storms could develop, but the first half of the day will be dry.

There will be a higher chance for more widespread rainfall on Tuesday. It will feel muggier with highs still holding around 80 degrees. Another round of scattered storms could arrive late Wednesday into Thursday morning along a cold front. Once that front passes, a north breeze picks up Thursday bringing some drier air back into Northeast Wisconsin. The humidity will drop, and highs will be back into the mid 70s Friday with mostly sunny skies.

WINDS & WAVES:

PATCHY DENSE FOG

SUNDAY: W/NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

MONDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers, possibly a rumble of thunder. LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Morning showers, then mostly cloudy. Slightly humid. A stray afternoon shower? HIGH: 74 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Scattered PM showers and storms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and feeling muggier. Storms likely. HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. Scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Morning storms linger, then decreasing clouds. Breezy and turning less humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Pleasant and mostly sunny. Seasonable. HIGH: 80

