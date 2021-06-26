PERIODS OF RAIN & STORMS THIS WEEKEND

Right around dawn, showers began moving in from the south. The showers and storms will become more numerous and push northward as the day wears on. These showers and storms will continue into portions of Saturday night and some showers will even linger into Sunday morning (a stray in the afternoon?). When it is all “said-and-done”, some spots will get another 1-3″ of rain. Localized flooding will be possible throughout the day, and areas like the Fox Valley and south could see a few strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening.

At first glance, next week looks rather seasonable with many highs close to 80 degrees. There will be additional chances of showers and thunderstorms throughout the much of the week.

WINDS & WAVES:

PATCHY DENSE FOG

TODAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

SUNDAY: NNW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Periods of rain. Scattered storms. A few may be strong. Still humid. HIGH: 73 LOW 63

SUNDAY: Morning showers/storms. Mostly cloudy and humid. An afternoon stray shower? HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm, but not as humid. SMALL CHANCE of a shower. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and storms. Partly sunny and humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Scattered rain especially early. HIGH: 76

