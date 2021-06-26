Advertisement

Oshkosh man arrested for 8th OWI

(unsplash.com)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a 54-year-old Oshkosh man has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, Jeffrey Schertzl was pulled over on southbound I-41 near County Highway N Friday evening at 6:43 p.m. in Fond du Lac County.

Troopers say Schertzl showed signs of impairment, and after some performing Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, authorities say he was arrested.

Following a blood draw, he was then booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail, and was placed on a parole hold.

He is being held on charges of 8th Offense Operating While Under the Influence and Operating While Revoked.

