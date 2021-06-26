Hundreds without power near Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 500 We Energies customers are without power Saturday afternoon.

According to the We Energies outage map, a crew is on the way to the affected area.

The map states the outage began just after 4 p.m.

As of 5:15 p.m., company officials say power is expected to be restored at 6 p.m.

An Action 2 News photographer states traffic signals are down near the Fox River Mall, and many buildings are dark.

A company spokesperson tells Action 2 News crews found a tree limb on one of their power lines, causing more than 550 customers to be in the dark.

We Energies is thanking its customers for their patience while crews continue to work and restore power.

To report an outage, CLICK HERE, or call 800-662-4797.

