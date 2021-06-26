Advertisement

Former justice to lead Assembly election probe

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman(Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman will lead Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ election investigation.

Vos announced last month he would hire three retired police officers to look what Vos has described as “voting irregularities.”

RELATED: Cop hired to probe Wisconsin election has partisan ties

Vos announced at the state Republican convention in Wisconsin Dells on Saturday that Gableman will coordinate their efforts.

Gableman then walked on stage. He told delegates that he used his position on the Supreme Court to fight evil on their behalf and he’ll fight for them to get to the bottom of what happened during the 2020 election.

Gableman served one term as a conservative-leaning justice from 2008 to 2018.

He decided not to run for re-election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-41 southbound reopens after serious crash in Winnebago County. June 25, 2021
Neenah woman killed in crash on I-41
Fire damaged a building shared by New Hope United Methodist Church and Chicago Street Pub in De...
Fire devastates Chicago Street Pub, church in Ledgeview
File photo
Wisconsin coronavirus cases continue upward climb; vaccinations stall
Man dies in Outagamie County ATV rollover
A robot, called a pipediver, somehow got stuck in a valve inside a major pipeline supplying...
Residents asked to conserve water while crews rescue robot stuck inside Green Bay’s water pipeline

Latest News

FILE - In this March 3, 2021 file photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks at the U.S. Capitol...
US Sen. Ron Johnson: Liberals feel America isn’t good enough
USDA announces aid for Wisconsin farmers and producers
USDA announces aid for Wisconsin farmers and producers
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos defends election investigations
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos defends election investigations
Flash flooding & strong storms possible today!
First Alert Forecast: Flash flooding & strong storms possible today!