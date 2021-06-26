Former justice to lead Assembly election probe

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman will lead Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ election investigation.

Vos announced last month he would hire three retired police officers to look what Vos has described as “voting irregularities.”

Vos announced at the state Republican convention in Wisconsin Dells on Saturday that Gableman will coordinate their efforts.

Gableman then walked on stage. He told delegates that he used his position on the Supreme Court to fight evil on their behalf and he’ll fight for them to get to the bottom of what happened during the 2020 election.

Gableman served one term as a conservative-leaning justice from 2008 to 2018.

He decided not to run for re-election.

