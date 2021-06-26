Dreary weather doesn’t keep kites from flying at annual festival

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of people gathered Saturday afternoon for the eighth annual Fly a Kite festival in Green Bay, despite the rainy conditions.

Event organizers say this is the first year the event had ran, so they did have to make some last minute changes.

However, hundreds of families still chose to conquer the rain to come out and enjoy the activities, such as games for kids, a photo booth, bubble making and martial arts.

When asked what his favorite part of the day was Saturday, attendee Faron LeSage said “I guess maybe getting all the free ice cream cards.”

In addition to the activities, a few kites were still able to fly high in the air.

“We consider it a success. We actually have never had to deal with this kind of rain in all eight years of Kite Fest, so we consider ourselves lucky this is the first time,” said Lauren Waters, the Outreach and Communication Specialist.

