Advertisement

Dreary weather doesn’t keep kites from flying at annual festival

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of people gathered Saturday afternoon for the eighth annual Fly a Kite festival in Green Bay, despite the rainy conditions.

Event organizers say this is the first year the event had ran, so they did have to make some last minute changes.

However, hundreds of families still chose to conquer the rain to come out and enjoy the activities, such as games for kids, a photo booth, bubble making and martial arts.

When asked what his favorite part of the day was Saturday, attendee Faron LeSage said “I guess maybe getting all the free ice cream cards.”

In addition to the activities, a few kites were still able to fly high in the air.

“We consider it a success. We actually have never had to deal with this kind of rain in all eight years of Kite Fest, so we consider ourselves lucky this is the first time,” said Lauren Waters, the Outreach and Communication Specialist.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-41 southbound reopens after serious crash in Winnebago County. June 25, 2021
Neenah woman killed in crash on I-41
Fire damaged a building shared by New Hope United Methodist Church and Chicago Street Pub in De...
Fire devastates Chicago Street Pub, church in Ledgeview
File photo
Wisconsin coronavirus cases continue upward climb; vaccinations stall
Man dies in Outagamie County ATV rollover
A robot, called a pipediver, somehow got stuck in a valve inside a major pipeline supplying...
Residents asked to conserve water while crews rescue robot stuck inside Green Bay’s water pipeline

Latest News

New grant allows for more accessibility to produce in Oshkosh
New grant allows for more accessibility to produce in Oshkosh
City of Appleton celebrates first Pride Fest
City of Appleton celebrates first ever Pride Fest
City of Appleton celebrates first Pride Fest
City of Appleton celebrates first Pride Fest
8th annual Kite Festival held despite the rain
8th annual Kite Festival held despite the rain