City of Appleton celebrates first ever Pride Fest

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Despite Saturday’s rainy weather, a group gathered for Appleton’s first ever pride festival in honor of Pride Month.

Dozens of people turned out in rainbow colors to show off their support, and because of the rain, the event was forced to move.

It was originally scheduled for Houdini Plaza, but instead, people gathered under the Miron Construction Amphitheater to stay dry.

Attendees say the event will help others become more accepting of the LGBTQ community.

“I’m excited to see Appleton become more diverse. More accepting to diversity, there’s always been diversity. It’s just that they’ve got to be more accepting to it, and that’s my hope, that Appleton can become a little more open minded on everything,” said attendee Thomas Rynenberg.

Event organizers say they are hoping to continue the festival annually.

