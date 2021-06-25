Advertisement

Thousands in Wisconsin fear losing their home when eviction moratorium ends

Eviction Notice
Eviction Notice(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Thousands of Wisconsin renters are worried they could lose their homes when a federal freeze on most evictions ends July 31.

The moratorium has helped renters throughout the country remain in their homes despite losing jobs or experiencing other economic hardships during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wisconsin Department of Administration has funneled millions of dollars in federal pandemic rental aid to struggling tenants and more assistance is still available.

But about 16,000 state residents who responded to a U.S. Census Bureau survey released June 16 said they were worried they could be evicted within two months.

