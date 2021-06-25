Advertisement

Theatre in the Park returns with “Romeo and Juliet”

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Theatre in the Park is back.

The troupe will perform “Romeo and Juliet” on Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27.

The outdoor performances are at 1417 Cedar Street. That’s between the Art Garage and Artisan & Business Center at NWTC.

Each day has performances at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The cost is $10 per ticket. Visitors should bring a lawn chair.

Ticket information and more: https://downtowngreenbay.com/explore/olde-main-events/theatre-in-the-park

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Wisconsin coronavirus cases continue upward climb; vaccinations stall
Shelf cloud in Door County
Power restored after Thursday morning storms.
File photo
Wisconsin sees small uptick in coronavirus cases, COVID-19 death rate
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Hose bibb (Source: http://www.armstrongservices.com)
Green Bay Water Utility requests water conservation Saturday as crews dislodge robot from main

Latest News

Kids' Day in Green Bay
Friday is Kids’ Day in Green Bay
Green Bay’s Colburn Pool opens after delay
June 24 Birthday Club
June 24 Birthday Club
Ian Ridlehoover, 16, of Appleton is planning to swim across Lake Winnebago in June to raise...
Appleton teen finishes swim across Lake Winnebago to raise funds for cancer research