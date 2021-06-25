Theatre in the Park returns with “Romeo and Juliet”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Theatre in the Park is back.

The troupe will perform “Romeo and Juliet” on Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27.

The outdoor performances are at 1417 Cedar Street. That’s between the Art Garage and Artisan & Business Center at NWTC.

Each day has performances at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The cost is $10 per ticket. Visitors should bring a lawn chair.

Ticket information and more: https://downtowngreenbay.com/explore/olde-main-events/theatre-in-the-park

