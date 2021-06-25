Teen pleads guilty to reckless homicide in death of Manitowoc County boy

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 17-year-old has pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in the death of a Manitowoc County boy that inspired Ethan’s Law.

Damian Hauschultz appeared before a Manitowoc County Judge Friday and pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Reckless Homicide. As part of the agreement, three counts of Child Abuse-Intentionally Cause Harm and three counts of Substantial Battery-Intend Bodily Harm were dismissed but read into the record.

Judge Jerilyn Dietz found Hauschultz guilty of reckless homicide and ordered a pre-sentencing report. The judge will hand down a sentence on Sept. 2.

The plea agreement means there will be no trial.

Manitowoc County District Attorney Jaclyn LaBre says the state is requesting a sentence of 12-17 years. The maximum sentence is 40 years in prison and 20 years on extended supervision.

Bail will continue until sentencing.

The guilty plea means Damian admits to his role in the April 2018 death of Ethan Hauschultz, 7.

Damian’s parents, Timothy and Tina, were Ethan’s court appointed guardians.

Criminal complaints filed in the case state Ethan was hit, kicked, poked, repeatedly shoved to the ground, and a heavy log was rolled across his chest by Damian Hauschultz, who was 14 at the time. The older boy “stood on (Ethan’s) body and head while Ethan was face-down in a puddle. He ultimately buried Ethan completely in snow,” reads the criminal complaint.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Ethan died from hypothermia and blunt force injuries to his head, chest and abdomen.

Ethan and his siblings were put in the Hauschultz’s care in 2017. The siblings told investigators Timothy Hauschultz frequently punished them by making them walk laps around the yard carrying heavy logs, which he picks out. The siblings said that week they were required to carry wood every day for two hours a day for not knowing their Bible verses.

Damian Hauschultz told investigators he was frustrated because the younger boys were dropping the wood every 5 minutes. When Ethan became unresponsive, he thought the boy was just resisting, so he buried him under packed snow and ice.

Investigators asked Damian how much snow was covering Ethan. Damian replied by saying Ethan “was in his own little coffin of snow.” He then laughed, according to a criminal complaint.

Tina McKeever-Hauschultz, 38, pleaded “no contest” to felony counts of Fail/Prevent Mental Harm to Child and Child Abuse-Fail/Prevent Great Harm. She was found guilty and sentenced to five years in prison.

Timothy Hauschultz, 50, is charged with Felony Murder, Child Abuse, Battery and Contribute to Delinquency (Death). His trial is set for December.

The crime inspired State Sen. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere) to author Ethan’s Law. The legislation is aimed at protecting children from being placed with known abusers. It has been passed by both the Assembly and the Senate.

Ethan’s Law would close the loophole that allowed Ethan to be placed with a caregiver who had a history of violence. Under the bill, human services could not place a child with an adult who has been found guilty of abusing a child or plea bargained the crime to a lesser charge.

“What happened to Ethan is unbelievably tragic,” Sen. Jacque said. “If the loopholes didn’t exist, Ethan and his two siblings could not have been placed in this home, and presumably Ethan would still be alive today. The system failed him, and we owe it to his memory to put proper guidelines in place.”

