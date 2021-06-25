Advertisement

STILL HUMID, WITH MORE RAIN COMING THIS WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Areas of fog along the lakeshore and over central Wisconsin will fade away this morning. Clouds will give way some some sunshine into the afternoon. A pop up shower or thunderstorm is possible this afternoon, but we won’t see nearly as much rain as we did yesterday. Otherwise, high temperatures will be mostly in the middle and upper 70s.

As a northeast breeze blows, it’s going to be a little cooler, yet still humid this weekend. Highs will be mainly in the lower half of the 70s. Brace yourself for wet weather, as showers and thunderstorms will be likely for most of Saturday. That rain may linger all the way into Sunday morning. While we are NOT looking for severe weather this weekend, another inch or two of rainfall will be possible across east-central Wisconsin. It’s often a nuisance for many folks to get rain during a summer weekend, but we’re still dealing with drought conditions.

At first glance, next week looks rather seasonable with many highs close to 80 degrees. There will be additional chances of showers and thunderstorms throughout the midweek.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING

TODAY: SE/NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Humid with some morning fog. Stray afternoon thundershowers. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Areas of fog. Showers by dawn. LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Periods of rain. Scattered storms. Still humid. HIGH: 71 LOW 63

SUNDAY: Morning showers. Mostly cloudy and humid. HIGH: 71 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, but not as humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and storms. Partly sunny and humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 74

