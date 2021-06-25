STILL HUMID, WITH MORE RAIN COMING THIS WEEKEND

It’ll be mostly cloudy throughout the afternoon but some peaks of sun are definitely possible. A pop up shower or thunderstorm is also possible, but we won’t see nearly as much rain as we did yesterday and most will avoid rain completely. Otherwise, high temperatures will be mostly in the middle and upper 70s.

As a northeast breeze blows, it’s going to be a little cooler, yet still humid this weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Brace yourself for wet weather, as showers and thunderstorms will be likely for most of Saturday. These showers will be scattered in nature but we could see multiple rounds. That rain may linger all the way into Sunday morning. While we are NOT looking for severe weather this weekend, another inch or two of rainfall will be possible across east-central Wisconsin. It’s often a nuisance for many folks to get rain during a summer weekend, but we’re still dealing with drought conditions so this rain will be beneficial.

At first glance, next week looks rather seasonable with many highs close to 80 degrees. There will be additional chances of showers and thunderstorms throughout the midweek.

WINDS & WAVES:

PATCHY DENSE FOG

TODAY: SE BACKING NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy. Humid with some morning fog. Stray afternoon thundershowers. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Areas of fog. Showers by dawn. LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Periods of rain. Scattered storms. Still humid. HIGH: 72 LOW 62

SUNDAY: Morning showers. Mostly cloudy and humid. HIGH: 74 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm, but not as humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and storms. Partly sunny and humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 76

