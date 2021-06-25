Advertisement

A SOAKING FOR THE WEEKEND...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Areas of fog are expected again tonight. While the first half of the night is dry, toward daybreak areas SOUTH will see the return of rain. The showers and storms become more numerous and push northward as the day wears on. Some showers and storms will continue into portions of Saturday night. Some showers will even linger into Sunday morning (a stray in the afternoon?). When it is all “said-and-done”, some spots will get another 1-3″ of rain. While severe storms are not expected, some localized flooding may be possible.

At first glance, next week looks rather seasonable with many highs close to 80 degrees. There will be additional chances of showers and thunderstorms throughout the much of the week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

PATCHY DENSE FOG

SATURDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

SUNDAY: NNE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Areas of fog. Showers by dawn. LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Periods of rain. Scattered storms. Still humid. HIGH: 72 LOW 62

SUNDAY: Morning showers. Mostly cloudy and humid. An afternoon stray shower? HIGH: 74 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm, but not as humid. SMALL CHANCE of a shower. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and storms. Partly sunny and humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Morning shower chance, then decreasing clouds. HIGH: 77

