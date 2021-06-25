“Significant” crash slowing traffic on I-41 SB in Neenah area

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews have responded to what they call a “significant serious crash” on I-41 southbound in Winnebago County.

Southbound lanes are closed to traffic at County II. Vehicles are being detoured to Highway 10.

Significant serious crash on I 41 southbound occurring right now. I 41 southbound is completely closed and traffic is being detoured onto US 10. Expect significant delays in this area for several hours. @WisDOTnortheast @511WI — Winnebago County SO (@WCSO_Wisconsin) June 25, 2021

“Expect significant delays in this area for several hours,” reads a Facebook post by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-41 SB CLOSED IN NEENAH AREA. Traffic coming off westbound 10 trying to go south on 41 in Fox Crossing is backing up. WB 10 drivers should continue west to 76 and head south to 41 in Oshkosh area. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/iVXBtfP3p2 — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) June 25, 2021

