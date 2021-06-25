“Significant” crash slowing traffic on I-41 SB in Neenah area
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews have responded to what they call a “significant serious crash” on I-41 southbound in Winnebago County.
Southbound lanes are closed to traffic at County II. Vehicles are being detoured to Highway 10.
“Expect significant delays in this area for several hours,” reads a Facebook post by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.
