Show local support amid school supply shortage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are fewer quantities of school supplies being produced. It’s a common problem across industries, whether that means furniture, cars, or pens and pencils. Yet, when it comes to donation drives, they can be detrimental.

What the Service League of Green Bay needs most right now are glue bottles, colored pencils and dry erase markers. They also are looking for backpacks and new clothing items, but those can be more expensive than a 12-pack of colored pencils that only costs about 99 cents.

All of these donations will be used for the “Back to School Store” event hosted by the Service League on August 4 at the Kress Event Center on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus.

If you are interested in donating, there are several different ways you can help. First, the Service League has a customized Amazon Wishlist (click here). There you can buy any of the items listed and have them shipped directly to a Service League member’s home or office to be donated. If you are at major stores like Target or Walmart doing your shopping and pick up a few donations, there are also drop-off sites you can visit with items over the next few weeks:

Howard: 3447 Sandgate Castle Dr., Howard

De Pere: 1385 Weatherstone Trail, De Pere

August 2 ONLY: If you will be near UW-Green Bay on August 2, you can visit the Kress Event Center, 2358 Leon Bond Dr., and drop off supplies there during the day.

According to the vice president of the Service League, Amy Alexander, the “Back to School Store” typically gives about 3,000 students supplies for the new school year. That’s why major donation drives are needed to help stock up for the fall.

It takes about 700 volunteers to pull off the event, according to Alexander. Each child is walked through the store by a sponsor who helps them select their favorite item personalized just for their own backpack or wardrobe. This year it will be on August 4 at the Kress Event Center, where students will be able to go around selecting their new school supplies.

The Service League of Green Bay is composed of an all female volunteer group with about 30 to 35 members at any given time. Founded in 1932, they will be celebrating their 90th anniversary next year.

