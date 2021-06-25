SEVERE RISK HAS PASSED

Lingering showers and non-severe thunder ends overnight. Runoff will continue for a while, so low-lying areas, or spots with poor drainage should be on the lookout for rising water. Later tonight we’ll be on the lookout for patchy fog.

A few spotty thundershowers will be possible Friday, though much of the day will be dry. Sticky 70s return for high temepratures. And more 70s a head for the weekend. Saturday looks like a somewhat rainy day with times of showers and storms. While the risk of severe weather appears to be low, there could be some heavy downpours. A few showers will be possible Sunday.

Unsettled weather continues into the new work week... Almost every day will present a shower or storm chance.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

AREAS OF FOG

FRIDAY: NE 5-015 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

SATURDAY: E-NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Showers, thunder ending. A bit muggy, patchy fog. LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Patchy morning fog. Plenty of clouds. A few thundershowers. Still humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Showers and storms likely. Humid again. HIGH: 70 LOW 62

SUNDAY: Early showers. Not as humid. HIGH: 73 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonable warmth. A pop-up shower possible. HIGH: 79 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Humid. Showers and storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun. Possibly a spotty shower. HIGH: 78

