Advertisement

Senator Baldwin says USDA funding will benefit dairy farmers

Dairy farm
Dairy farm(WEAU)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Help is on the way to Wisconsin’s farmers.

The USDA has announced aid for agricultural producers and businesses as part of the USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. The funding is specifically intended for those who were left out of previous rounds of pandemic related relief programs.

Senator Tammy Baldwin has supported this aid and hopes it will especially have a positive impact on the state’s dairy farmers, who have had their fair share of struggles over the last few years.

“I don’t think any of this will make our dairy farmers whole again but it is certainly helps some make it through,” Baldwin said.

The assistance includes $400 million towards the new Dairy Donation Program to address food insecurity and reduce food waste, $580 million in aid for small and medium sized farms, and money for dairy farmers that have demonstrated losses and did not get previous pandemic assistance.

“Farmers needed to be recognized for product donations they were making to food pantries and other organizations that focus on food insecurity and with the supply chain issues there were resources to do so but farmers need to be able to recoup their expenses,” Baldwin said.

According to Baldwin, some dairy farmers had trouble accessing some of the pandemic related funding intended to help small businesses so this aid is greatly needed.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-41 southbound reopens after serious crash in Winnebago County. June 25, 2021
Neenah woman killed in crash on I-41
Fire damaged a building shared by New Hope United Methodist Church and Chicago Street Pub in De...
Fire devastates Chicago Street Pub, church in Ledgeview
File photo
Wisconsin coronavirus cases continue upward climb; vaccinations stall
Man dies in Outagamie County ATV rollover
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

Latest News

USDA announces aid for Wisconsin farmers and producers
USDA announces aid for Wisconsin farmers and producers
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos defends election investigations
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos defends election investigations
Flash flooding & strong storms possible today!
First Alert Forecast: Flash flooding & strong storms possible today!
Health officials warn of more tick-related illnesses
Fire crews used a backhoe to tear down walls during a fire at New Hope United Methodist Church...
Ledgeview fire