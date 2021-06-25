Advertisement

Packers Family Night game tickets on sale July 14

Lambeau Field at night
Lambeau Field at night(WEAU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers announced tickets for their family night scrimmage will go on sale at 10 A.M. on Wednesday, July 14.

The scrimmage at Lambeau Field is scheduled for August 7 and includes a fireworks show.

Tickets will be available exclusively online at ticketmaster.com, and there’s a maximum of 10 tickets per purchase. The tickets will be tied to a mobile account. Every person going to the event must have a ticket. You’ll find information about mobile ticketing and how to share tickets with everyone in your group at https://www.packers.com/tickets/mobile-ticketing.

Group tickets of 50 or more will be offered to organizations that fill out an online form at https://pckrs.com/fn2021 or call the Packers ticket office at (920) 569-7501.

This is the 20th year for Packers Family Night.

The stadium will be open to full capacity. People who aren’t fully vaccinated are asked to wear face masks and are reminded there may be crowded indoor and outdoor areas, including seating, concessions and restrooms.

