Multiple fire departments respond to Chicago Street Pub fire in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire departments from the Greater Green Bay area and beyond have responded to a restaurant fire in De Pere.

Fire crews have staged at Chicago Street Pub at the corner of Dickinson and Swan roads. New Hope United Methodist Church shares the building with the grill and banquet facility.

Photos and video from the scene show smoke pouring from the roof of the building.

This report will be updated.

