Advertisement

Multiple fire departments respond to Chicago Street Pub fire in De Pere

Smoke pours from 1950 Dickinson Rd., housing the Chicago Street Pub and New Hope United...
Smoke pours from 1950 Dickinson Rd., housing the Chicago Street Pub and New Hope United Methodist Church(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire departments from the Greater Green Bay area and beyond have responded to a restaurant fire in De Pere.

Fire crews have staged at Chicago Street Pub at the corner of Dickinson and Swan roads. New Hope United Methodist Church shares the building with the grill and banquet facility.

Photos and video from the scene show smoke pouring from the roof of the building.

This report will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Wisconsin coronavirus cases continue upward climb; vaccinations stall
I-41 southbound reopens after serious crash in Winnebago County. June 25, 2021
Neenah woman killed in crash on I-41
Shelf cloud in Door County
Power restored after Thursday morning storms.
File photo
Wisconsin sees small uptick in coronavirus cases, COVID-19 death rate
Hose bibb (Source: http://www.armstrongservices.com)
Green Bay Water Utility requests water conservation Saturday as crews dislodge robot from main

Latest News

Crews dig up a water main to recover a pipediver robot
Robot stuck in Green Bay water main
The deer tick is also known as the black-legged tick. (Source: CDC)
Tick borne diseases on the rise, as health officials issue warning
Collapsed condominium near Miami, FL
Wisconsin rescue specialists watching Florida condo collapse closely
school supplies
Show local support amid school supply shortage