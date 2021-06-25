Advertisement

Menominee Casino reopens gaming floor two weeks after cyberattack

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Casino has reopened for gaming about two weeks after a cyberattack.

General Manager Daniel Hansen posted an update Friday on Facebook. Hansen says the gaming floor is open, but table games and bingo are not yet available.

Hansen says, “Our team has been and continues to work diligently to provide an entertainment experience that is secure and enjoyable. We are confident in the measures we have taken to reopen and are excited to invite you back to our casino for gaming!”

Hansen says they are working separately to restore operations at the hotel, gift shop and Thunderbird complex. They remain closed at this time.

Forest Island Restaurant and Spirit Island Lounge are open with limited menus. They are cash only.

Hansen said the Menominee Casino Resort experienced “technical difficulties due to an attempted external attack” on computer systems.

Hansen said his team was working with law enforcement, cybersecurity and forensic experts to investigate the cyberattack. No updates were released on who is behind the attack.

