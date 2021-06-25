Man dies in Outagamie County ATV rollover

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 62-year-old man died after he lost control of his ATV in Outagamie County Thursday night.

At about 7:36 p.m., the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was called to County Road F and Hickory Road in the Town of Deer Creek.

The Sheriff’s Office says a 62-year-old Bear Creek man was traveling on County Road F and lost control of his ATV. The ATV rolled and he was ejected from the vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

County Road F was closed between Hickory Road and Tamarack Road for about two hours. The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to investigate the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Bear Creek Fire, Clintonville Ambulance and Bear Creek First Responders.

