Man convicted in killings of Manitowoc father and daughter

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury has found a 37-year-old man guilty of killing a man and his daughter in Manitowoc County.

On June 24, the jury came back with a verdict convicting Karl Hess of two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 13 at 2:30 p.m.

On September 7, 2018, Hess shot and killed 51-year-old Richard and 19-year-old Jocelyn Miller at their home on Dale Street in Manitowoc.

Hess, a former co-worker of Richard Miller, was having financial troubles and believed Richard had money in a safe at his home.

Richard Miller and Jocelyn Miller (WBAY)

During the investigation, police obtained home surveillance video from residences in the area of the Miller home. Video showed a suspect vehicle at about 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 7. Later that night, the suspect was seen walking and driving in the area of the Miller home on Dale Street.

At 11:30 p.m., the suspect is seeing running from the area of the Miller home holding something. The criminal complaint states that the item looks like a small safe.

Detectives learned Karl Hess was known to drive a vehicle consistent with the car in the video.

Months later, police located Hess’ vehicle at an auto shop in Appleton. Detectives went to Hess’s home to interview him.

Hess told detectives that he was having “significant financial difficulties.” He said he was aware that Richard Miller had a “large amount of cash” at his home.

Hess, armed with a 9mm, entered the Miller home and shot and killed Richard Miller. He heard a noise coming from a bedroom and shot and killed Jocelyn Miller.

Hess left with a safe, Jocelyn’s cell phone and Richard’s wallet.

He then pawned his gun.

Hess initially pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. He later withdrew that plea and was ordered to stand trial.

