Kenosha officials reject damage claim sought by Jacob Blake

In this photo from Kenosha County Court video, Jacob Blake answers questions during a hearing...
In this photo from Kenosha County Court video, Jacob Blake answers questions during a hearing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Blake, who appeared remotely, waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and then pleaded not guilty to three charges that were filed against him back in July.(Kenosha County Court via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have denied a claim for damages from Jacob Blake Jr.

The Black man was paralyzed when he was shot by a white police officer last summer. Blake sought damages for medical expenses, lost wages and “pain and suffering and disfigurement.”

The claim was capped at $50,000 under state law. But Blake’s lawyers submitted an itemization of “special damages” in the amount of nearly $777,000.

The Kenosha City Council voted 17-0 to reject Blake’s request. The Kenosha News reports that there was no deliberation.

The city administrator says the filing of the claim was a formality that could allow Blake to sue for the damages.

