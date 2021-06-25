INTERVIEW: Managing finances in a pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When it comes to money, this pandemic has a lot of moving parts: People losing their jobs in the shutdown, federal stimulus checks, an eviction moratorium ending next month, rising prices, a rising stock market.

Some people might be fearful while others might be in better financial shape.

Cami Rapson spoke with Sam Duell, of Duell Financial Strategies, who offers concrete steps everyone can take to get on a better financial footing.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.