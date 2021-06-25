How much rain did you get... so far?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The latest weathermaker knocked out power to thousands of customers as it pushed through WBAY’s viewing area Thursday morning. That was followed by a second round of rain and lightning Thursday night.

These are rainfall amounts reported by WBAY’s WeatherBug Network and the National Weather Service’s staff and trained spotters as of 9 P.M. Thursday. We expect to list more communities when the weather service releases its summary of 24-hour rain totals on Friday.

Rainfall amounts are listed from most to least.

Community ... County ... Rainfall amount (inches)

Fremont ... Winnebago ... 1.46″

Fond du Lac ... Fond du Lac ... 1.10″

Waupaca ... Waupaca ... 1.09″

New Holstein ... Calumet ... 1.01″

Green Bay ... Brown ... 0.81″

Stockbridge ... Calumet ... 0.75″

Appleton ... Outagamie ... 0.69″

Washington Island ... Door ... 0.69″

Neenah ... Winnebago ... 0.55″

