Gov. Evers appoints Rein as Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Yadira Rein as Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge.

Rein takes over for Judge Gregory B. Gill, Jr. Gill was elected to the Court of Appeals District III.

Rein will serve a term ending July 31, 2022.

“It is with great pleasure that I learned of Attorney Rein’s appointment to the position of Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge Branch IV,” said Judge Gill. “I am incredibly happy not only for Attorney Rein, but also for the citizens of Outagamie County. Attorney Rein brings a wonderful understanding of the law and respect for its role in our society. She also brings with her a wealth of experience and perspective which is critical to ensuring the just and equitable application of the law.”

Rein is currently an attorney at McCarty Law, LLP in Appleton. She focuses on family law.

Rein is a member of the Appleton Bilingual School Governance Board and Wisconsin Hispanic Lawyers Association.

“I am truly honored and humbled to have been selected by Governor Evers to serve the people of Outagamie County as circuit court judge,” said Rein. “I am committed to maintaining the integrity of our judicial system by treating every individual with respect, each case with impartiality, and upholding the rule of law by imparting justice to all.”

Rein lives in Appleton with her husband and children. She’s a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Madison and University of Wisconsin Law School.

