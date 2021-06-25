GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday is Kids’ Day in Green Bay.

Children will be able to enjoy a number of free events and fun across the city.

Events include free swimming, free food, free fun at local businesses and a free movie at dusk at Bay Beach Amusement Park.

No wristbands are necessary.

CLICK HERE to view the schedule of events.

“We are excited to once again offer Kids’ Day to our youngest residents in the City of Green Bay, with several different types of fun experiences planned at a number of locations all across town! Given the difficulties experienced by many during the past year, I am especially looking forward to our community’s kids and families enjoying the fantastic recreational amenities our community has to offer for Kids’ Day 2021,” said Mayor Eric Genrich.

