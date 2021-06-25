Freedom girls win WIAA Div 2 track title, area distance runners dominate

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Freedom girls team scored 59 points to win the WIAA Division 2 Track & Field state championship on Friday.

Linnea Willer led the Freedom Irish behind an individual state title in the discus and 2nd place in the shot put. The Irish’ Sam Bartels won the 300 hurdles and the team also won the 4x400 relay.

The Xavier girls took 3rd place behind 2 individuals titles by Kylie McCormick, who won the pole vault and long jump.

Area runners dominated the distance events. Brillion’s Hunter Krepline (4:14) nipped Valders’ Shane Griepentrop (4:15) in the boys’ 1600 meter run. But Griepentrog came back to win the 3200 in 9:22.

On the girls’ side, Two Rivers’ Mikaela Helling won the 3200 in 11:05.

The Little Chute boys had two winners: the 4x800 relay team and Gavin Fritch in the discus.

Fox Valley Lutheran’s Ellyse Wolfrath won the 100 hurdles in 14.29 seconds.

And our very own Jeff Alexander is a proud father, with his son, Denmark sophomore Simon Alexander, placing 2nd in the 400 and 4th in the 100.

