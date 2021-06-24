YMCA of the Fox Cities has acquired Valley Fitness & Racquet

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - The YMCA of Fox Cities is expanding, adding a sixth facility to its family.

For the past ten years the Ogden family has built a legacy with Valley Fitness and Racquet, but earlier this year, the family decided it was time to look to the future.

According to Max Ogden, “The YMCA of the Fox Cities is basically, like I’ve said a million times, the gold standard for community health. They’ve been around 133 years and we want everybody in this community to have access to this facility and it’s just extremely important to us.”

So, Valley Fitness offered its facility to the YMCA of the Fox Cities, an offer the Y couldn’t pass up.

‘We were very very excited at the opportunity to expand our reach into the community. The last two words of our mission statement are ‘for all’ and we’re doing everything that we can to make sure we honor those two words by offering as many surfaces throughout the Fox Cities community as possible,” says Bill Breider, President and CEO of the YMCA of the Fox Cities.

And that’s exactly what the Y gets with Valley Fitness, which will be renamed the Ogden Family YMCA Fitness and Tennis Center. The six indoor tennis courts, as well as pickle ball and other amenities made the acquisition a no-brainer.

According to Bill Breider, “Tennis will be a big thing. There are a number of YMCAs in the State of Wisconsin and throughout the movement that will offer tennis and that was not part of our program offerings, ups to this day.”

But it’s not just the nearly 33,000 Y members who are benefiting from this deal. The 1400 people who belong to Valley Fitness will have five more facilities to take advantage of -- including access to swimming pools, summer camps, and other fitness activities and classes.

“It’s time to give our members access to more resources and our employees more too,” adds Max Ogden.

This acquisition won’t got into effect until August, that’s when existing members of Valley Fitness and the Y will be able to use all six location with no change in membership fee.

