Wisconsin gives $140M in stimulus funds to tourism, entertainment businesses

An empty stage at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton during the pandemic...
An empty stage at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton during the pandemic shutdown in 2020
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment businesses, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, are getting some financial help to recover.

Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday more than $140 million in federal grant money will be available for the lodging industry, movie theaters, live event venues, minor league sports and other entertainment and tourism businesses.

The grants from the federal economic stimulus bill passed by Congress earlier this year will be administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration and Department of Revenue.

The lodging industry will receive $75 million in funding, with $12 million reserved for small businesses that host live events and about $11 million for movie theaters. 

