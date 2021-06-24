Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR moves ahead with PFAS pollution rules

GF Default - CFPUA would like more PFAS studied
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -Wisconsin’s natural resources policy board is moving ahead with implementing new regulations limiting toxic “forever chemicals” in the state’s water supply.

The vote Wednesday by the Natural Resources Board marks the next phase in a process that could take more than two years to complete.

The move will allow the state Department of Natural Resources to begin writing regulations to limit the amount of certain fluorinated compounds.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the agency is already in the process of crafting numerical limits for two of the most studied PFAS compounds based on recommendations from the Department of Health Services.

