Wisconsin coronavirus cases continue upward climb; vaccinations stall

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The percentage of Wisconsinites getting the COVID-19 vaccine held at 49.8% of the population Thursday. Department of Health Services numbers indicate 10,962 more people received a dose of the vaccine, which was not enough to “move the needle” as the state verges on getting half of its population vaccinated. More than 2.9 million Wisconsin residents have had at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, the state says 2,657,280 completed the vaccination regimen, which is 45.6% of the population. That’s up one-tenth of a percentage point from Wednesday.

Health experts warn that people who had the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine need that second dose. They say one shot of those two-dose vaccines don’t provide enough protection against COVID-19 variants, particularly the more-contagious delta variant.

New figures from the DHS on Thursday show the delta variant hasn’t grabbed a hold in Wisconsin. Random sampling of COVID-19 cases only found 36 instances of the delta variant in the state since April. It accounted for 0.5% of the samples in the Northeast hospital emergency readiness region, none in the Fox Valley region, and 0.2% of samples statewide. For comparison, the alpha variant, which was first identified in the U.K. last fall,

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly all COVID-19 deaths occurring in the United States now are people who are not vaccinated. People who received the vaccine accounted for just 0.1% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 0.8% of COVID-19 deaths in May (see related story).

Twelve more deaths were reported, including one each on Fond du Lac and Outagamie counties. That puts our state’s death toll at 7,273 lives lost, or 1.19% of all cases going back to the start of the pandemic. None of these deaths just reported to the state happened in the past 30 days, so the 7-day average held steady at 1 per day.

But Wisconsin saw another increase in the number of daily cases. The state reports 114 new cases were identified in the latest coronavirus tests it received, raising the 7-day average to 78 cases per day. Still, the percentage of all tests coming back positive -- the positivity rate -- has a very low 7-day average of 0.7%.

The state says 48 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 since Wednesday morning. The average fell to 37 hospitalizations per day, by our calculations, but we caution that we don’t have accurate daily numbers for Saturday and Sunday since the DHS stopped updating its report on the weekends.

Wednesday, the state’s hospitals were treating 116 COVID-19 patients, with 35 of them in intensive care units. In the Northeast health care region, 13 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, with 4 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals had 4 COVID-19 patients, with exactly half of them in ICU. We expect updated numbers later Thursday afternoon.

Since February 5, 2020:

612,445 confirmed coronavirus cases

7,273 deaths

32,013 hospitalizations

2,371 cases still active

602,456 considered recovered

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (THURSDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 49.6% (+0.1) 46.2% (+0.2) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 44.7% (+0.1) 41.0% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 39.8% (+0.0) 37.0% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 65.4% (+0.2) 62.0% (+0.2) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 42.5% (+0.1) 39.4% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 41.5% (+0.0) 39.5% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 43.6% (+0.0) 41.7% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 43.6% (+0.0) 40.9% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 40.6% (+0.0) 38.9% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 46.7% (+0.0) 43.7% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 41.1% (+0.0) 38.4% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 51.2% (+0.1) 47.1% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 41.6% (+0.1) 39.5% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 49.2% (+0.0) 44.8% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 36.3% (+0.0) 34.0% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 48.2% (+0.1) 44.5% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 42.3% (+0.1) 39.2% (+0.2) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 34.5% (+0.0) 32.8% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 47.5% (+0.1) 43.6% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 228,606 (48.2%) (+0.1) 214,123 (45.2%) (+0.2) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 252,030 (45.9%) (+0.1) 231,573 (42.1%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,901,231 (49.8%) (+0.0) 2,657,280 (45.6%) (+0.1)

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you. You can also CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 31,951 cases (+4) (251 deaths)

Calumet – 5,843 cases (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 2,410 cases (59 deaths)

Dodge – 11,992 cases (+1) (177 deaths)

Door – 2,631 cases (24 deaths)

Florence - 451 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,621 cases (+4) (126 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 966 cases (23 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 1,043 cases (23 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,614 cases (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) – 984 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,377 cases (27 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,659 cases (+3) (74 deaths)

Marinette - 4,238 cases (67 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 1,795 cases (41 deaths)

Menominee – 805 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,538 cases (+2) (59 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,841 cases (+1) (223 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 4,748 cases (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,885 cases (+3) (149 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,971 cases (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,218 cases (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,363 cases (201 deaths)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association no longer report updates on weekends. The Michigan Department of Health does not report on Sundays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

