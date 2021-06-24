Advertisement

‘Unfair’: Brett Favre says transgender women shouldn’t compete against women at Olympics

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre said on his most recent podcast episode that it’s “unfair” for a transgender female athlete to compete in the Olympic Games against other women.

“It’s a man competing as a woman,” said Favre on the Bolling with Favre podcast released Tuesday. “That’s unfair,” he added.

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand, who was referenced on the podcast, will be the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics. She has since met all of the requirements of the International Olympic Committee’s regulations for trans athletes and fair competition.

“It’s not fair for a man, even though this person wants to be a woman or feels compelled, you know, if you want to become the opposite sex, that’s fine, I’ve got no problem with it,” said Favre. “But you can’t compete against, males cannot compete against females.

Hubbard won a silver medal at the 2017 World Championships and gold in the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa. She also competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games but sustained a serious injury that set back her career.

Hubbard transitioned eight years ago at the age of 35.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

catalytic converter thefts in Green Bay area
2 arrested, charged with theft of catalytic converter
Brown County Sheriff's Office
Brown Co. Sheriff on number of job openings: ‘Very problematic’
File photo
Wisconsin sees small uptick in coronavirus cases, COVID-19 death rate
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots past Brooklyn Nets' Bruce Brown and Blake Griffin...
Milwaukee Bucks respond to city trash talk from ESPN hosts
Second Amendment rights
Wisconsin Senate passes gun sanctuary bill

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is...
US blocks solar components from China over labor abuses
Condo resident Barry Cohen was shocked by what he saw when he looked down the hallway Thursday...
Condo collapse: Resident says he looked down hall 'and there was nothing there'
Child tax credit expansion payments are coming to Americans
Child tax credit expansion payments are coming to Americans
The damaged building is seen at dawn in Surfside, Fla., on Thursday.
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; at least 1 person dead, 35 rescued
FILE - A hiring sign shows in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021.
US jobless claims tick down to 411,000 as economy heals