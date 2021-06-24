Thousands without power after strong storms push through region

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of people were without power Thursday morning after strong storms pushed through Northeast Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Public Service listed 2,675 customers without power. The utility’s outage map shows 1,414 customers without power in Green Bay. An additional 507 customers were without power in Ashwaubenon. CLICK HERE for the WPS outage map.

We Energies listed 377 customers without power. CLICK HERE for the We Energies outage map.

It’s a First Alert Weather Day for additional storms Thursday afternoon. CLICK HERE for the First Alert Forecast.

“A second stronger round is likely late this afternoon and into this evening. These storms may have damaging straight-line winds, large hail and locally heavy rainfall. Some of the strongest storms may cause areas of flash flooding in low-lying areas, or spots with poor drainage. There’s even an outside chance of isolated tornadoes from an intense storms this afternoon and evening,” says First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon.

SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE: As this morning's storms weaken across eastern Wisconsin, our focus turns to what may happen this afternoon & evening... Look for a second round of potentially severe thunderstorms with hail & high winds. #WBAY #WBAYFirstAlert #wiwx pic.twitter.com/ZMlOiPHbiq — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY) June 24, 2021

Ominous shelf clouds formed with strong storms. Shelf clouds are a sign of cool, gusty outflow winds along the leading edge of the storm, according to Steve. CLICK HERE to submit your photos and videos.

Action 2 News viewers shared stunning images of the impressive force of nature. CLICK HERE to view the photo gallery.

@WBAY viewer, Tim Sweet has quite the eye for capturing nature at its finest. He snapped this beauty shot of an ominous shelf cloud pushing into southern Door County. It’s often a sign of cool, gusty outflow winds along the leading edge of the storm. Thanks for the pic, Tim! pic.twitter.com/yakwZvdMJB — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY) June 24, 2021

Wow! This is from the massive line of storms moving through NE Wisconsin ⛈ Thanks for the Pic @puzzledave https://t.co/OFg1fsKc5o — Cruz Medina (@wx_cruz) June 24, 2021

